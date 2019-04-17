Kellogg (K) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares declined in the past three months. The company is battling high costs related to brand enhancement, which dented earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018, and also weighed on the outlook for 2019. Markedly, high investments, mix shifts and cost inflation related to expansion of other pack formats and networks are likely to dent adjusted operating profit in 2019. Also, the company is expected to face currency woes. Nevertheless, the company’s sales picture looks bright, owing to its solid buyouts that boosted the top line in the fourth quarter of 2018. Further, Kellogg expects revenues to grow about 3-4% in 2019, backed by Multipro’s consolidation and organic sales growth. Also, the company’s revenue-growth management efforts are likely to fuel volumes and price/mix. Additionally, Kellogg’s savings from productivity enhancement efforts are noteworthy.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $58.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of K opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,655,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

