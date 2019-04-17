KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 on June 3rd

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

