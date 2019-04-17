Kathy Yi Sells 5,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathy Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 80.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

