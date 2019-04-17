Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shares Down 5.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 551,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 929,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm has a market cap of $293.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $3,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,967,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 762,405 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,373,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 726,130 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,792,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 707,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

