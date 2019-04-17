KAR Auction Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,284 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,612% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

NYSE:KAR opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

