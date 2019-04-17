Kansas City Southern (KSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $123.27 and last traded at $123.02, with a volume of 1359518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $102,073,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 940,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,456,000 after buying an additional 882,425 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $14,426,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after buying an additional 293,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kansas City Southern (KSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/kansas-city-southern-ksu-reaches-new-1-year-high-after-earnings-beat.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.