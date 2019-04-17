JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $964.00

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.60) and last traded at GBX 9.58 ($0.13), with a volume of 149937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.37 ($0.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

