JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Netflix (NFLX) a $450.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $450.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $359.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 128.9% during the first quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

