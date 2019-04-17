Joseph M. Tucci Sells 6,250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $82.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

