Joseph M. Tucci Sells 6,250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $82.64.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Joseph M. Tucci Sells 6,250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/joseph-m-tucci-sells-6250-shares-of-paychex-inc-payx-stock.html.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.