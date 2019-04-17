Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,051,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $49,889.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

