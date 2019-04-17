Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 14,950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

