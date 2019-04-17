JD Sports Fashion (JD) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 577.80 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50), with a volume of 2769427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.95).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 514.60 ($6.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

