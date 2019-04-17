JD Sports Fashion (JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 514.60 ($6.72).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 539.40 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.