JD.Com Inc (JD) Receives $31.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $22.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 885,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,821,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.32.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

