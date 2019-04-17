Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in HyreCar Inc (HYRE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. HyreCar Inc has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Analysts expect that HyreCar Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

