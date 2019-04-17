James P. Shaughnessy Sells 4,347 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $838,840.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James P. Shaughnessy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.83, for a total transaction of $935,184.00.

On Monday, March 11th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $887,904.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,013. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.57 and a beta of 1.80. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $15,968,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

