Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.28 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

