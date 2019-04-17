J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.56). J C Penney posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCP. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

