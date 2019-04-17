J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,957.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,090,000 after buying an additional 461,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 601,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 402,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,268,000 after buying an additional 395,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 753,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,072,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

