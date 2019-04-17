iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $38.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by BKS Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff-shares-sold-by-bks-advisors-llc.html.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.