iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,777,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,330,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,263,000 after acquiring an additional 95,668 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,935,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120,232 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

