iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. 50,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,866. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $238.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5998 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

