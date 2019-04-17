iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 417.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 818,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,476. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $110.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ishares-short-treasury-bond-etf-shv-shares-bought-by-winfield-associates-inc.html.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.