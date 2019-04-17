iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

