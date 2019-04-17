iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,665,000 after purchasing an additional 154,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ishares-russell-mid-cap-value-etf-iws-holdings-trimmed-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.