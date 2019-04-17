iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228,967 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,992,256,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,855,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,684,000 after acquiring an additional 531,067 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $126.39. 11,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,885. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd-shares-sold-by-accredited-investors-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6658 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.