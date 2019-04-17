iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,587 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 559,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 317,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 731,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 85,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $28.02.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

