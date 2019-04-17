iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

