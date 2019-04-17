iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.68

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 5133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $551,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

