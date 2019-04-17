iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,010. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ishares-esg-msci-eafe-etf-esgd-shares-bought-by-accredited-investors-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.