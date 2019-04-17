iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF) Stake Decreased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

LRGF stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1147 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

