iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Holdings Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. 3,561,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2363 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

