iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,635,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

