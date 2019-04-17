iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,908,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,677,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $292.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

