iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Holdings Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $126.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2782 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

