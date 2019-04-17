IQIYI Inc (IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.
IQIYI stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IQIYI by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in IQIYI by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 424,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,100 shares in the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
IQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.