IQIYI Inc (IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 36.00% and a negative return on equity of 74.57%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IQIYI by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in IQIYI by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 424,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,100 shares in the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.