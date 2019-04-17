IQE’s (IQE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get IQE alerts:

LON IQE opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.00 million and a P/E ratio of 711.00. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.90 ($1.72).

In related news, insider Howard Robert Williams sold 3,174,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £2,158,639.60 ($2,820,644.98).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.