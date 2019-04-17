IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is Bank of Stockton’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of Stockton grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

