Investors Sell Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Strength (DLTR)

Traders sold shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $37.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Dollar Tree had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Dollar Tree traded up $2.36 for the day and closed at $106.81

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,102. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $274,937,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Strength (DLTR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/investors-sell-shares-of-dollar-tree-dltr-on-strength-dltr.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.