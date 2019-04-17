Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,098 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,693% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,156,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,850.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 206,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 142,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of AMN opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

