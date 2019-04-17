Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,802 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 put options.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $541,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,722 shares of company stock worth $6,532,504.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

