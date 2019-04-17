Investors Purchase High Volume of Manulife Financial Call Options (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,456% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1883 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

