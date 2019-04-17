Investors Buy Shares of Boeing (BA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $415.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $361.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.89 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Boeing had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Boeing traded down ($4.18) for the day and closed at $375.46

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.47.

Get Boeing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Boeing by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/investors-buy-shares-of-boeing-ba-on-weakness.html.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.