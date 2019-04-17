Investors Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $492.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $340.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $152.66 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($3.64) for the day and closed at $73.92

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,105,711.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

