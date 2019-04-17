Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Investors Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 876,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 106,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,230,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 888,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

