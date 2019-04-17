Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 2,656 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 2,656 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/investors-asset-management-of-georgia-inc-ga-adv-purchases-2656-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.