Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 603.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.20. 103,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,464. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/investors-asset-management-of-georgia-inc-ga-adv-acquires-new-stake-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.