Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Holdings Boosted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,008,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,165,000 after buying an additional 1,698,448 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 316,842.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,128,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125,785 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,974,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,097,000 after purchasing an additional 162,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,582,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. 2,609,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,506. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

