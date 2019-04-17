International Stem Cell (ISCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative return on equity of 123.16% and a negative net margin of 23.26%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 2,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The company has a market cap of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.12. International Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

In related news, CEO Andrey Semechkin bought 599,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,638.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Stem Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

