International Paper Co (IP) Stake Raised by Ronna Sue Cohen

Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4,416.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566,080 shares during the period. International Paper comprises 2.5% of Ronna Sue Cohen’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ronna Sue Cohen’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in International Paper by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 930,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after buying an additional 40,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. 238,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,849. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

